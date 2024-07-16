Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The National Examination Council (NECO) released the 2024 common entrance examination results for Unity schools.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, disclosed this during a press briefing about the outcome of the examinations on Tuesday, July 16.

One candidate scored the highest score of 203 out of the obtainable score of 210. Photo credit: @Neconigeria

According to The Punch, Sununu said a total of 4,360 candidates were absent while 66,931 were present.

The minister disclosed that one candidate scored the highest score of 203 out of the obtainable score of 210.

He also noted that the admission process will be based on 60% merit as usual.

