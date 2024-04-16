The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the common entrance examinations into Federal Unity Colleges and Federal Government Academy, Suleja

NECO Acting Director, Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani said the decision to reschedule was due to the low enrollment of candidates

Sani said the new date for common entrance to Unity Colleges is June 1, 2024, while that for gifted and talented children is May 25, 2024

FCT, Abuja - The 2024 National Common Entrance Examination into Federal Unity Colleges and the entrance examination into Federal Government Academy, Suleja have been rescheduled.

The Acting Director, Information and Digital Communication, of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Azeez Sani, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, April 16.

Why Unity Colleges examinations were rescheduled

Sani explained that the rescheduling of the two examinations was due to the low enrollment of candidates, Vanguard reports

New dates for Unity Colleges examination

He disclosed that the common entrance examination has been moved from April 20, 2024, to June 1, 2024.

According to Leadership, Sani said the entrance examination for gifted and talented children into the Federal Government Academy, Suleja has been moved from May 4, 2024, to May 25, 2024.

NECO spokesperson said that registration of candidates would continue until the new dates of the examinations.

He urged candidates, parents, guardians, schools, and relevant stakeholders to take note of the new dates.

