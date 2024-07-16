The step-by-step guide for candidates to access the 2024 common entrance examination results for Unity schools has emerged

The National Examination Council (NECO) released the 2024 common entrance examination results into Unity schools on Tuesday, July 16

Candidates who sat for the 2024 common entrance examination on Saturday, June 1 are advised to visit neco.gov.ng

FCT, Abuja - The National Examination Council (NECO) has disclosed the step-by-step guide for candidates to access the 2024 common entrance examination results for Unity schools.

Legit.ng recalls that NECO released the 2024 common entrance examination results into 110 federal government colleges in Nigeria on Tuesday, July 16.

As reported by The Punch, the guide offers candidates two primary options for result checking their results.

First option for checking Unity Schools examination results

Candidates can use an already-purchased token

Any candidate who has a valid token shared by someone can proceed to the result-checking phase.

Candidates are advised to visit the official NECO website at neco.gov.ng/results to create an account if they have yet to do so

Enter their exam details and the shared token to view their Unity school exam results.

Second option for checking Unity Schools examination results

This option is for candidates who don't have the token and can get someone to share with them

Such candidates are to purchase a new token

Visit neco.gov.ng/results to create an account.

Log in to their account and purchase a token.

Use the purchased token along with their exam details to check their Unity school exam result.

Note. It is important to note that for both options, the final step involves entering candidates' exam details and tokens on the NECO portal to access their results.

Federal govt increases tuition fees of unity schools

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal ministry of education announced the increment of school fees for new students into Federal government colleges otherwise known as Federal Unity Colleges.

According to a circular entitled, “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students “and signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta, new students are expected to part with ₦100,000 instead of the previous N45,000.

The memo was dated 25th May 2023 and addressed to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges. The directive is contained in a circular with reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I and addressed to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges.

