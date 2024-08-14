President Bola Tinubu has approved the National Policy on Health Workforce Migration to tackle the ongoing emigration of Nigerian doctors

The policy was announced by Prof. Muhammad Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare

Prof. Pate noted that 67% of Nigerian-trained doctors are working in the United Kingdom, highlighting the UK's reliance on these professionals

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved a new National Policy on Health Workforce Migration to address the ongoing emigration of Nigerian doctors.

The policy, revealed by Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, aims to attract around 12,400 Nigerian-trained doctors currently working abroad.

President Tinubu announces new plan for Nigerian doctors

He said:

“The National Policy on Health Workforce Migration addresses key issues impacting Nigeria’s healthcare personnel.

“This policy goes beyond merely addressing the current migration of healthcare workers; it provides a comprehensive approach to managing, leveraging, and reversing this trend.

"It aims to develop a dynamic workforce that is well-supported, adequately compensated, and effectively utilized to meet the healthcare needs of all Nigerians.”

67% of Nigerian doctors practising in UK, says Pate

Furthermore, Pate, in a statement, further highlighted that 67 per cent of these doctors are practising in the United Kingdom, The Punch reported

He said:

“The UK, for example, relies heavily on Nigerian doctors—67% of our doctors end up there, and 25% of the NHIS workforce is Nigerian.

“Nigerians are highly skilled and resourceful wherever they are. If Nigerian professionals were to withdraw from the UK, the NHS would face significant difficulties in delivering the services that many Nigerians rely on."

Pate explained that the policy endorsed by the President is not merely a reaction to the current migration of healthcare professionals but a thorough strategy designed to manage, leverage, and potentially reverse this trend, PM News reported.

