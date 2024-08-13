The Nigerian man who wrote WAEC examinations 17 times is set for a tour in the United States

Emmanuel Ahmadu, the Nigerian who made headlines a few days ago, was about mental health awareness in Northeast Ohio

Ahmadu will be speaking to students in the US region on different mental health challenges in America

The Nigerian man who reportedly wrote the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 17 times has announced that he will be fronting a resilience tour in the United States.

Emmanuel Ahmadu made headlines in June 2024 when he disclosed that he sat for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exercise 17 times.

Ahmadu to anchor projects in Ohio

According to The Cable, Ahmadu will anchor a project in northeast Ohio, US. The project is themed "Resilience Rise: Mental Health Awareness Tour."

According to Ahmadu, the tour is in conjunction with Triumphators LLC. Other stakeholders, including the US Department of Education, supported the project.

The graduate, who has been awarded two doctorates, is embarking on a tour to address mental health challenges faced by students. Ahmadu will visit high schools and colleges in the region, providing students with tools and inspiration to overcome personal adversities and thrive academically and personally.

Ahmadu begins campaign against social vice in US

According to Ahmadu, the graduate aims to combat the high trend of social vices, depression, and suicide among young people, which has become a significant concern.

According to statistics, nearly one in five Ohio students report persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and depression, and suicide is the second leading cause of death among Ohioans aged 10-24.

The initiative aims to equip students with mental resilience, supportive networks, and access to community resources. By bringing this program to northeast Ohio, Ahmadu hopes to positively impact students' lives and help them overcome mental health challenges.

