Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday, July 8, announced that the registration for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates (second series), has commenced.

In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, WAEC disclosed that registration started on Monday, July 8, and would end on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Legit.ng understands that candidates can choose either CB-WASSCE or Pen and Paper Test, and the registration fee is N27,000.

To register, log on to www.waeconline.org.ng.

"As registration for WASSCE for private candidates, 2024 - second series starts today, candidates can purchase the registration pins at any WAEC office, banks, registration centres or accredited agents."

About WASSCE

Legit.ng reports that WASSCE is a type of standardised test in West Africa.

Students who pass the exam receive a certificate confirming their graduation from secondary education. It is administered by WAEC and is only offered to candidates residing in Anglophone West African countries.

The WASSCE tests four core subjects—English, mathematics, social studies, integrated science, and three or four elective subjects.

