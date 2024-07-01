A lady who was an art student when she was in secondary school said she later went to the university to study medicine

She said she wrote science subjects when she took JAMB and WAEC, and she gained admission to pursue medicine

The lady has now graduated from the university, and she has explained that she took lessons in science subjects before writing JAMB and WAEC

A Nigerian lady said she graduated as a medical doctor despite being an art student while in secondary school.

According to the lady, shortly before going to the university, she switched from arts to sciences.

The lady said she took lessons in science subjects before writing JAMB and WAEC. Photo credit: TikTok/@oriflameskincarecoach0.

Source: TikTok

She said she took lessons in science subjects and then registered for the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE).

When she wanted to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) she also sat for science subjects.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Adadioramma, she passed the subjects and was enrolled in the university to study medicine.

She posted a video on TikTok, announcing she has now graduated from medical school.

She said:

"This academic journey hasn’t been easy, but God did."

Many of her followers asked to know how she was able to accomplish the feat, and she explained the point when she switched.

Her words:

"I had the right people that advised me and I started taking lessons on science subjects, then JAMB."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady becomes a medical doctor

BIGGEST POLO VENDOR IN AWKA

"Awwww! This is my current stage, I ended up as an art student. But I'm planing on entering nursing school."

@SonOfGrace said:

"Your spirit and determination must be so strong. Congratulations dear."

@prophetess mummy ogochukwu said:

"You are favorably blessed my dear."

@Nancy Adanneya said:

"You are lucky to have the right ppl around you. Most art students don suffer for real life tire."

Lady shares experience writing JAMB Use of English

Meanwhile, a lady who was a candidate in the just concluded JAMB-UTME has come out to share her experience.

The candidate, Prisca Pinket, said she did not find the JAMB-UTME Use of English questions hard.

Prisca was confident that she would get the cut-off mark for tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng