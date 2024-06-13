A Nigerian man stormed the secondary school of his younger sister and gave her gifts, and the video is trending online

The man said his younger sister was their last born, and she was ending her West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE)

He bought her a smartphone, gave her a beautiful money bouquet and popped wine to celebrate the accomplishment

A Nigerian man is happy that his sister completed her West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams successfully.

On the last day of the WASCE, the man went to his sister's school to make her happy and to give her mouthwatering gifts.

The man gifted his sister the phone after her WAEC exams. Photo credit: TikTok/@itz.e.wealth.

The girl got the gift of a smartphone, a money bouquet and wine, which was popped to celebrate her graduation.

The man, @itz.e.wealth, who shared the video, noted that the secondary school graduate was the last born in his family.

The video is captioned:

"I wish you a successful WAEC result mummy's lastborn."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man buys phone for his younger sister

@PRETTY said:

"Was that 2500 money flower necessary?"

@her said:

"Na so them take dey know better person coz if he get pass like this he go surely do wonders."

@Iwyb said:

"The other girls to reach house go dey look their own brother one kind eyes."

@It’s all said:

"If he get he go spoil her."

@Cindy-icon commented:

"Before she finishes university, you don get car. Congrats again."

@Golden boy said:

"Bro be feeling like the king."

@Bright said:

"My own be say even though na this kind bouquet I see this year I go appreciate."

@OLAMIDE said:

"Wait if she no con pass the WAEC nko?"

@Ammienails said:

"Her friends go de trip for the bro."

@Blessing hairline said:

"Who no get elder bro go dey cry like this."

