The DAAD has opened applications for fully funded in-country and in-region scholarships across Sub-Saharan Africa

The programme targets Master’s students in selected African countries across science and development-related fields

Applicants have been invited to apply online ahead of an April 29, 2026, deadline with full academic funding support

The German Academic Exchange Service (Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst - DAAD) has announced the opening of applications for its In-Country/In-Region Scholarship Programme for graduates and postgraduates across Sub-Saharan Africa, with a deadline set for April 29, 2026.

Germany opens fully funded scholarships for African graduates, giving access to top Master’s programmes. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The announcement was made on Friday, April 10, via the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the German Embassy Abuja and the German Consulate General Lagos, which encouraged eligible candidates to apply.

DAAD described the programme as part of efforts to support academic advancement and sustainable development on the continent.

According to details shared in the programme flyer, the DAAD scholarships are targeted at Master’s degree students pursuing studies in selected institutions across Sub-Saharan Africa, including countries such as Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Malawi, and Burkina Faso.

Courses available, application link, others detailed

The programme focuses on disciplines linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with study areas including engineering, natural sciences, public and environmental health, agricultural sciences, and social sciences.

Eligible applicants are graduates and postgraduates from Sub-Saharan Africa who already hold a first academic degree and are seeking admission into a Master’s programme.

The DAAD also emphasised increased encouragement for female applicants and candidates from underrepresented or less privileged regions.

Successful applicants will benefit from monthly scholarship payments, coverage of tuition fees, annual research allowances, and the possibility of a research stay abroad, depending on funding availability and academic performance.

Interested candidates are advised to apply through the official DAAD portal at daad.de/go/en/stipa10000486 before the April 29, 2026, deadline.

Germany announces new scholarship scheme for African graduates across selected universities and fields. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

2026 fully funded Europe scholarships list

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian students have new 2026 opportunities to study in Europe through fully funded scholarships covering tuition, accommodation, stipends, and sometimes travel costs, making international education more accessible.

Programmes such as Erasmus Mundus IMFSE in Belgium, ICP Connect Scholarship, Finland Government Scholarship, and Umeå University Scholarship in Sweden offer full financial support, including tuition waivers and living allowances for selected international students.

It is stressed that admission depends on strong academic preparation, not wealth or connections. Applicants are encouraged to follow instructions carefully, meet deadlines, and apply to multiple programmes to improve their chances of securing funding abroad

Top 10 cheapest US universities listed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several affordable universities in the United States are opening access for Nigerian students seeking quality education. Options like University of the People and Dickinson State University offer tuition as low as $4,800–$12,000 annually.

Other low-cost institutions include the University of Houston, Brigham Young University, Delta State University, and Iowa State University. These schools provide diverse programmes in business, engineering, education, and research while maintaining relatively affordable tuition for international students.

Source: Legit.ng