A 63-year-old Lagos pastor has been sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a church member ’ s daughter

The court found that the cleric abused his spiritual authority and trust to commit the act on multiple occasions

The Lagos State Special Offences Court has ordered his inclusion on the sexual offenders register while rejecting his defence

Ikeja, Lagos state - A 63-year-old Lagos-based pastor, Chris Douglas, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a church member’s daughter.

The Lagos state Special Offences Court in Ikeja delivered the judgment on Thursday, April 16, with Justice Rahman Oshodi ruling that the cleric abused his spiritual position and the trust placed in him by the victim and her family.

Lagos pastor jailed for life after court rules on sexual assault case involving church member’s daughter. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the court, as disclosed by The Punch, Douglas, who leads Peculiar Generation Assembly Church in Oshodi, used his role as a spiritual leader to take advantage of the young woman, who saw him as a father figure.

Describing the act as a serious betrayal, the judge said the convict “occupied a position of spiritual authority and was regarded as a father figure by the victim and her family,” but still went on to abuse that trust.

The court heard that the abuse took place on different occasions in a hotel, while the victim and her family depended on the pastor for guidance and counselling.

Justice Oshodi, who also noted the heavy emotional damage suffered by the victim, said that she experienced depression and repeated suicidal thoughts because of what happened to her.

During the trial, prosecutors called several witnesses, including the victim, her mother, and a medical doctor, and also presented medical and documentary evidence to support the case.

The victim told the court that the pastor first drugged her before assaulting her in September 2017.

She said, “I trusted him like a spiritual father. I never imagined he could do this to me.”

Mother recounts confrontation

Her mother also testified, saying she confronted the cleric after learning about the incident. She recalled that when she visited the church,

“He cried and said it was the work of the devil. He begged us in front of the elders.”

Church leader in Lagos convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment after abuse case. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

The prosecution said the matter was later reported to the police, a human rights group, and the Mirabel Centre for medical checks.

Although Douglas denied the allegations and claimed the relationship was consensual, the court rejected his defence, ruling that the evidence clearly proved r@pe beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Oshodi also reviewed all the evidence presented and dismissed parts of the defence arguments under the Evidence Act, but upheld key medical testimony from a doctor.

While some earlier claims were not fully proven, the court still found him guilty on three counts of r@pe. He was discharged on other charges of defilement and sexual assault.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment on each count, with all sentences to run at the same time. The court also ordered that his name be placed on the Lagos State Sexual Offenders Register.

The judge hammered that the justice system must protect vulnerable people, and would not hesitate to punish abuse of trust in strong terms.

Church member speaks on pastor's scandal

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a member of Jesus Is Ontop Ministry in Anambra, Chigozie Onyemechi, has spoken on allegations against a pastor accused of impregnating a 16-year-old girl brought for deliverance.

Onyemechi, who said the pastor had long preached chastity and discipline, expressed disbelief over the allegations. He described the ministry as one focused on evangelism, repentance, and strict moral teachings across communities and gatherings.

Pastor Muoka warns members on social media

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Lazarus Muoka of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries warned church members against using social media for dancing and frivolous content. He urged them to focus on preaching the gospel instead.

The cleric, in a sermon shared online, criticised what he described as distracting and improper behaviour by some members on social media. He warned that such actions could mislead others and expose believers to spiritual dangers.

Source: Legit.ng