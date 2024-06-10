Reactions have trailed the video of some secondary school students who appear to be celebrating the end of their exams

The students appear to have taken part in the 2024 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) for school candidates

After writing their final WAEC paper, some of them tore their school uniforms and hit the streets for celebrations

A group of Nigerian students were seen celebrating after finishing their West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

The students were seen in the streets spraying what many people said was fake money.

Some of the students tore their uniforms. Photo credit: TikTok/@royal.prince87.

In the video posted by @royal.prince87, some of the students ripped their school uniforms.

It appeared they were trying to send the message that they were done with secondary school and would not need the uniforms anymore.

There were so many students, but the few who appeared to have finished their WASCE were more joyous than the rest.

Many TikTok users warned that the WAEC result was yet to be released, noting that some of those celebrating might still fail.

Reactions as students tear their uniforms

@UNIQUE said:

"Unto say, some of you go still rewrite next year."

@Ugo_God said:

"If this boy no fail maths make, I know wetin cause am."

@sheriff Bella said:

"For exam way expo dey."

@Ikedieze said:

"If you con finish university abeg wetin go happen."

@Oliver Florence chioma said:

"Don't rejoice yet and wait for WAEC results first."

@BlACK DIAMOND said:

"Abi na paper you dey spray because those little children at the back just dey do like say nothing fall for ground. Abii na only me see am."

@Emirates said:

"We wey finished since 2012 never see work."

@promiseogechi0 said:

"God bless you all, this is the first celebration. Another level is cumin up."

Another group of students celebrate after WAEC

Meanwhile, some students who took part in the 2024 WAEC examination are happy that they have written their final paper.

The students were seen in a video celebrating happily after they came out from the WAEC examination hall.

They were putting on white shirts like university graduates, and they also used ink to sign on their shirts to celebrate.

