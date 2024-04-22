JAMB: FG Announces Age Limit For UTME Candidates, Gives Reason
- Prof. Tahir Mamman, the minister for education, has disclosed that the age limit for seeking university admission in Nigeria is 18
- The minister lamented that children of 15, 16, and 17 have been seen writing the ongoing UTME across the country
- Mamman then disclosed that the government will review the age of seeking higher institution admission in Nigeria
FCT, Abuja - The federal government, through the minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has lamented the high level of underage in Nigerian higher institutions, disclosing that a plan is underway to review and impose an 18-year minimum age for admission seekers.
The minister made this known on Monday, April 22, during the monitoring of the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Abuja.
What is the age to write JAMB, UTME
According to Daily Trust, Mamman maintained that the ages of many of the UTME candidates were too young to understand what the rudiment of tertiary institution was all about.
The minister's statement reads in part:
“We are going to look at that. 18 is the entry age for university but you will see students, 15, and 16, going to the examination. It is not good for us. Parents should be encouraged not to push their wards or children too much.”
UTME: Education minister sends message to parents
He noted that the minimum age to enter university is 18, but children as young as 15, 16, and 17 were seen writing the ongoing UTME.
The minister then called on parents and guardians to allow their children to get to a certain level of maturity before writing the examination so that they can manage their affairs.
Mamman then commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for a free and fair exercise, stating that the adoption of technology in the processes has streamlined the chances for examination malpractices.
