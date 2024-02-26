The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has closed registration for the 2024 UTME

The 2024 UTME registration closed on Monday, February 26 after several weeks of its commencement

JAMB said that almost two million candidates have so far registered nationwide for the 2024 UTME

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the closure for the registration of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The registration for the UTME 2024 which started exercise on Monday, January 15, ends on Monday, February 26.

As reported by Daily Trust, JAMB disclosed this in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar in Abuja.

The examination body said that almost two million candidates registered for the 2024 UTME which will take place in over 700 Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres nationwide.

JAMB further stated that 260, 249 candidates indicated interest to sit for its mock examination slated for Thursday, March 7.

“Those who have registered to sit for the 2024 UTME mock are to proceed to print out their mock notification slips from Tuesday, Feb. 27.

“The notification slips indicate the candidates’ registration number, venue, time and date of the examination and other necessary instructions.

“It is imperative for candidates to be aware of this vital pieces of information which are necessary for their participation in the examination.”

JAMB via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ, said candidates who opted for the optional mock examination should kindly visit our website https://jamb.gov.ng or any JAMB approved CBT centre to print the slip.

How to check UTME exam centre, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that UTME 2024 will commence in about two months and candidates need to be adequately equipped with the right information about their examination centre, date and time.

According to JAMB website, the 2024 UTME exams will commence on Monday, April 19 and end on Friday, April 29.

The examination body explains that the examination venue will be at any centre in the candidate's chosen examination town centre. Legit.ng highlights how to check the 2024 UTME exam centre, date, and time ahead of the examination,

