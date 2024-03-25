Prospective foreign students who wish to study in Nigeria will be allowed to write the 2024 UTME outside the country

JAMB gave the crucial confirmation on Monday, March 25, via its official X page, and stated that there will be more updates regarding this

The board specifically noted that there would be UTME in the United Kingdom and other foreign centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has confirmed that candidates in the United Kingdom (UK) will be able to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2024.

This also includes candidates in other countries apart from the UK.

In a message that came as a reply to a question concerning this, JAMB, via its official X platform, on Monday, March 25, noted that "...there would be UTME in the UK and other foreign centres..."

See the full message below:

Recall that JAMB had extended its 2024 Direct Entry registration by two weeks.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

JAMB's spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said the extension was to enable all candidates register for the examination.

Benjamin made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, March 23.

With the extension, the 2024 Direct Entry registration will no longer close on Thursday, March 28, 2024 but on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

“This extension became necessary following the challenges faced by candidates in going through some of the security screening measures put in place to arrest the rampant and embarrassing cases of fake A’level certificates being paraded by some DE candidates.

“The Board apologises for the inconveniences caused prospective DE candidates and pledges that, going forward, the process would be made more user-friendly.”

Much earlier, the board opened window for the applicants of 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to correct their subject combinations. The examination body said UTME candidates can correct their subjects combination from today 14th to 15th March, 2024.

The examination body said UTME candidates could correct their subjects combination from today 14th to 15th March, 2024.

JAMB made this known in a post shared on its X handle 9formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ on Thursday, March 14.

UTME candidates were advised to quickly take advantage of the window to make the necessary corrections.

Source: Legit.ng