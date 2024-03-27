JAMB has said that getting 300 and above in UTME might not guarantee admission if other criteria are not met

The examination board made the comment while responding to a call for the cancellation of the ELDS in federal universities

According to JAMB, the ELDS is part of the criteria for getting admission in Nigeria, and candidates are to abide by it

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commented on the criteria for admission into the federal university, stating that scoring 300 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would not be enough if other criteria were not met.

JAMB made the clarification in a tweet while responding to a commendation by a candidate, who posited that it was not ideal for someone to be denied admission because of the catchment area.

JAMB explain why other criteria must be met in securing admission after passing the UTME Photo Credit: JAMB

Source: Twitter

How to get university admission in Nigeria

The candidate, identified as Inilayo Stephen Opuofoni, tweeted and called for the cancellation of Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS) in seeking admission in Nigeria while commending the JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede for the job well done.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Opuofoni tweeted:

"Prof. Oloyede is doing his best. Kudos to him. In addition, he should work towards ensuring that admission is made based on merit and not on ELDS. Why should someone who scores above 300 not get admitted into a federal university? It is not his/her catchment area."

Reacting to the tweet, JAMB noted that 300 in UTME is a good score, but it does not guarantee admission until other criteria are met.

JAMB's response reads:

"ELDS is one of the criteria for admission. It can't be jettisoned. An aggregate of 300 scores in UTME is good but does not guarantee admission if the applicant does not meet other criteria.

See the thread here:

JAMB: Cheapest university to apply while writing UTME

Legit.ng earlier reported that a UTME candidate who spoke on the condition of anonymity had requested the cheapest public university in Nigeria ahead of his 2025 examination.

He had lost his father, and his mother could barely provide two time daily square meals for him and his siblings, but he is determined to work and prepare for his education career in 2025.

However, an educationist, Osunwoye Samuel, suggested that OAU is still the cheapest public university that the candidate can work toward in writing his next JAMB exam.

Source: Legit.ng