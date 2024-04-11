JAMB has released an update on how candidates who lost their 2024 UTME examination slips can retrieve them

JAMB, in response to an enquiry on lost slips on Twitter, urged affected candidates to visit any accredited centres to apply for the retrieval of the registration number

According to JAMB, after applying and registering, the candidates would have to wait for the next action

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed how registered 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates can reprint their lost examination slips ahead of the exams.

The examination board disclosed the processes while responding to an enquiry in a tweet about lost slips and reprinting.

JAMB sends message to candidates who lost their slips Photo Credit: JAMB

Source: Twitter

2024 UTME: How do I reprint my lost JAMB slip?

JAMB urged affected candidates to visit accredited centres, apply to retrieve their registration number, await the registration number, and then take the next step.

One Obatoyinbo Timothy made the enquiry on Thursday, April 11, and was read:

"@JAMBHQ, please help us out. My student registered at your office here in Ibadan, but unfortunately, he misplaced the slip. What do we do?"

JAMB's response then reads:

"Let him visit any JAMB Professional Registration Centre to apply for retrieval of the registration number. As soon as he retrieves his registration number, he can reprint the lost registration as well as notification slips."

See the tweet here:

JAMB sends message to candidates on verification

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB had announced the release of a bulletin for 2024 DE candidates seeking clarifications on various questions.

JAMB said the bulletin contained detailed information about the 2024 DE examination for all interested candidates.

JAMB also announced the extension of the 2024 DE registration, which will now close on April 25 instead of the earlier March 28.

JAMB explains how to correct discrepancies in results

JAMB also recently urged UTME and DE candidates with differences in their O'level results to ensure that they make appropriate corrections before registering for its exams.

The examination board maintained that affected candidates should either make the correction on the NIMC portal or visit WAEC.

JAMB made this known while responding to candidates' queries about the exams on social media.

Source: Legit.ng