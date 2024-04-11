Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Thursday, April 11, announced that the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) notification slip is ready for printing.

Legit.ng reports that all candidates who have registered for the UTME 2024 scheduled to commence on Friday, April 19, 2024, are advised to start printing their notification slips for them to know the date, venue, time and other vital information regarding the examination.

JAMB sent a message to UTME candidates about printing examination slips. Photo credit: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

Source: Facebook

A statement signed by Fabian Benjamin, JAMB's spokesman, disclosed this update.

JAMB's statement partly reads:

"To print the slip, candidates are urged to visit the JAMB website on www.jamb.gov.ng; click on '2024 UTME Slip Printing', input their registration numbers, then, click on print. Kindly note that the slip can be printed anywhere provided there is an internet facility.

"To successfully sit the examination, candidates are advised to print the slip on or before Friday, 19th April, 2024, so as to locate their centres ahead in order to prevent lateness on their scheduled examination date, as lateness to the examination venue is highly prohibited.

"The 2024 UTME scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th will end on Monday, 29th April, 2024."

More to follow...

