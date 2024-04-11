A man said he printed the JAMB-UTME notification slip, but he is seeing two different centres after checking again

The man, Ogunleye Simon, took to X to ask JAMB which of the two UTME examination centres is valid

Responding, JAMB told Ogunleye that he was not supposed to print his notification slip on the date he printed it

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked candidates to print their notification slips from the JAMB website.

However, a man who said he printed the JAMB notification slip on Wednesday, April 10, has shared his experience on social media.

The X user, , said that after printing the JAMB notification slip, he checked back and saw a different centre than the one on the first slip he printed.

Ogunleye said:

"Please, I printed yesterday with a centre and today, I tried and saw a different centre, which one is valid now?"

JAMB shares how to print the UTME notification slip

In a swift response, JAMB said Ogunleye was not supposed to print the notification slip on the date he did.

JAMB wrote:

"No one directed you to print the notification slip yesterday, you took the step at your own risk. 2024 UTME notification slip was officially released today, 11th April, 2024."

The examination body had announced that the notification slip was ready for printing and directed candidates to the JAMB website where it could be accessed.

The body said:

“The 2024 UTME Notification Slip, which shows candidates the date, venue and time of their examination, is ready for printing. To successfully sit the examination, candidates are advised to print on or before Friday, 19th April, 2024, so as to locate the venue of their centre to prevent lateness on their scheduled examination date."

Reactions as JAMB releases notification slips

@MichealOlatun17 said:

"And boom the site is down again, you will release another statement saying not today but tomorrow."

@James4Ogaga asked:

"What of direct entry students, are we to also make print out?"

How to print or reprint the UTME exam slip

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 2024 UTME exam slip was an important document which contained vital information about candidates who plan to sit for the examination.

The UTME exam slip is like a candidate's identity card, as it contains the JAMB exam date, venue, time, and other details about the holder.

In this article, Legit.ng focused on how candidates could print or reprint their JAMB exam slip ahead of the commencement of the UTME 2024.

