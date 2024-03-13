JAMB apologised for the delay in releasing some candidates' results for the 2024 UTME mock exams, assuring that pending results would be out today, Wednesday March 13

Candidates were advised to check their results by texting MOCKRESULT to designated numbers

JAMB also gave assurance that the technical issues encountered during the mock exams had been resolved ahead of the main UTME

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has apologised to students and parents over the delay in the release of results of some candidates who sat for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock exams on Thursday, March 7.

The examination board has released the results of majority of the candidates, but some are still pending.

Reacting to the complaints by some candidates on X on Tuesday, March 12, JAMB said all pending mock results will be released before the close of work on Wednesday, March 13.

"We apologise for the inconveniences. All pending mock results will be released before the close of work tomorrow (March 13)," the post reads.

JAMB's mock UTME 2024: How to check results

Meanwhile, JAMB has also advised candidates to check their mock results by sending MOCKRESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number used to register.

The examination body has also given assurances that all identified technical problems experienced during the 2024 mock examination had been fixed.

"You should rest assured that the experience won't be the same during the main UTME," JAMB assured a candidate who complained via X.

UTME 2024: 260,000 candidates write mock exam

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 260,000 candidates were confirmed to have participated in the 2024 UTME Mock at 793 Computer-Based Test centres nationwide.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, shared this information after observing several centres in Abuja.

Oloyede expressed satisfaction with the smooth administration of the nationwide exam, stating that its purpose was to assess readiness for the main UTME, beginning on April 19, 2024.

