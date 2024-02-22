Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exam slip is an important document which contains vital information about candidates who plan to sit for the examination.

The UTME exam slip is like the identity card of the candidate as it contains the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam date, venue, time and other details about the holder.

In this article, Legit.ng focuses on how candidates can print or reprint their JAMB exam slip ahead of the commencement of the UTME 2024, according to Techcabal.

How to print UTME exam slip

The UTME exam slip can be printed or reprinted in two ways/methods: JAMB exam slip printing portal and JAMB profile portal.

JAMB Portal - Exam Slip Printing

Visit the JAMB portal and click on the examination slip-checking segment at https://slipsprinting.jamb.gov.ng/PrintExaminationSlip

Type your JAMB registration number, email address, or phone Number.

Click on the “print” button to generate your UTME exam slip

You can print out your JAMB Examination Slip or save it on your device as it displays on the screen

JAMB Profile Portal

Visit the JAMB efacility portal at https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/Login

2. Enter your Email address and Password linked to your JAMB Profile.

3. Click on the “Login” button to proceed.

4. Locate and click on “Print Main UTME Exam Slip”.

Print the slip and save it on your device for future reference.

