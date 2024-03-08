Nigerians took to social media to hail Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state for fulfilling his promise

This is as a student and his colleagues received the N50,000 education grant the governor promised them as part of his efforts to mitigate the current hardship in the land

Many Nigerians, in reaction to the development, disclosed that the 50k would go a long way in solving the urgent needs of the students

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ogun state, Abeokuta - A Nigerian student has wowed many on social media. He rolled on the ground out of excitement after receiving a N50,000 education grant promised by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state.

Nigerian student rolls on the ground in joy after receiving N50,000 education grant from Ogun state government. Photo credit: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR

Source: Facebook

In a video posted by an X user @Letter_to_Jack, on Friday, March 8, the student and his colleagues expressed joy after receiving an alert.

Following the development, some of the students urged their colleagues to go and use the money to purchase food items without delay.

The X user tweeted:

"Video: Student rolls on the floor in excitement after he and other colleagues of Ogun State Origin got their N50,000 #OgunEduCash grant promised two weeks ago by the Dapo Abiodun Admin.

"Thank you for this @dabiodunMFR @OGSG_Official"

This is part of the government's efforts to alleviate the hardship of Nigerians due to rising food prices and high cost of living.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their below.

@EazzyVibe tweeted:

"Bro I'm yet to be credited and I'm a student of mapoly."

@nuclearpr_ tweeted:

"See joy."

@CFC_jogues tweeted:

"Poverty is something else. Rolling on the floor for 50,000 after school fees were increased by almost the same amount if not more. Now the underperforming governor would now be commended for this? Ogun state with the worse roads and infrastructure? Wow."

@FlushyBuzzz tweeted:

"These Students are the Ones who knows how much this 50k will help them sort some of their bills and seeing them in jubilant mood shouldn't come as a surprise, Things hard everywhere so Governor Dapo Abiodun turning up for them is a delight. Doubting Thomases, You're Welcome."

Ogun govt begins sales of rice at affordable prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun state government purchased 100 truckloads of rice to be sold at cheaper rates to residents of the state.

According to the state government, the idea is to mitigate the rising cost prices of goods in Nigeria.

Governor Dapo Abiodun confirmed the development on Thursday, February 22, at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abeokuta, the state capital.

In a series of posts shared on his X account, the governor disclosed that the rice would be subsidised and made available at the "original price" it was before the recent astronomical rise in the prices of the commodities.

Source: Legit.ng