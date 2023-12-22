Nigerians who graduated with a 2:2, 3rd class and HND can secure fully-funded scholarships in the United States and Canada

An Education expert, Saheed Kolawole, shared a step-by-step guide to help Nigerian graduates achieve their dream

Kolawole said securing a scholarship with 2:2, 3rd class and HND be challenging, but it's not impossible.

In a post shared via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @temabef, he shared a step-by-step guide to help achieve the dream of studying abroad under a scholarship programme.

Research and Choose Your Program

Target universities with strong international students and value diversity and experience over just grades.

Consider research-oriented programs, as they often have more funding available for research assistantships.

2. Strengthen Your Application:

Focus on your achievements and skills outside of your grades. Highlight relevant work experience, volunteer work, research projects, and any awards or recognitions you've received.

3. Scholarship Options

Research the scholarship opportunities available at your target universities.

4. Apply Early and Meet Deadlines

Start your application process early, as most scholarships have strict deadlines.

5. Seek Additional Support:

Connect with alumni from your target universities who have similar backgrounds. They can offer valuable insights and advice.

Some additional tips

Network with professors and researchers in your field. Building relationships with academics can open doors to research opportunities and scholarships.

Demonstrate your financial need. If you come from a disadvantaged background, be sure to highlight this in your application.

Don't give up! The application process can be competitive but don't get discouraged. Keep applying and eventually, you will find the right opportunity.

