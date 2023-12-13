Young Nigerians have the opportunity to live and study in Australia under a fully funded scholarship programme

The University of South Australia (UniSA) is offering an opportunity under a Master's degree studies international scholarship

The application process has commenced and qualified and interested applicants are urged to take advantage

Canberra, Australia - A fully-funded scholarship opportunity for Nigerians and other international students has surfaced at the University of South Australia.

Legit.ng reports that with approximately 37,000 students, the University of South Australia is the largest in South Australia.

The opportunity, University of South Australia International Scholarships 2024, is for those who have a first-class honours degree or its equivalent.

Nigerian youths and other applicants are to submit their applications online and submit the supporting documents required for their application.

According to information sighted by Legit.ng on the university's website, all educational expenses are covered by the host university.

Selected applicants will receive full tuition fee exemption and living and thesis allowances during the Master’s or PhD degree courses. The deadline for the opportunity's application varies.

Benefits of University of South Australia Scholarships 2024:

All educational expenses are covered by the host university

Living allowance

Sick leave (paid)

Health expenses coverage for international students. (OSHC)

All programs are available in the English language

Full tuition fee exemption

Thesis allowance

Recreation leave

University of South Australia International Scholarships 2024: Eligibility

Must have completed a bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

Should be enrolled full-time at the University of South Australia as a master's or doctoral student.

Student of any nationality.

University of South Australia scholarship: How to apply

Submit their online applications through the official website.

Make sure you complete all the necessary fields.

Click here to apply.

