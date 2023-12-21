A man disclosed that Maastricht University (UM) offers 24 full scholarships of € 30,000 each for international students from outside Europe

The High Potential Scholarship programme is a joint initiative of the Maastricht University Scholarship Fund and the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science

The application deadline is 1 February 2024,, and the scholarship is very competitive, requiring excellent academic results

A man has revealed an ongoing Maastricht University (UM) scholarship in Netherlands.

Nigerians are invited to apply but it is required that only highly talented students from outside the European Union (EU) put in for it.

The programme offers 24 full scholarships of € 30,000 each academic year, which include tuition fee waiver and monthly stipend, for students who have been admitted to a master’s programme at UM.

The scholarship programme is a joint initiative of the Maastricht University Scholarship Fund and the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science.

For more information, watch the video below:

