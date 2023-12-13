A Lagos State University (LASU) first-class graduate, Marcus Oreoluwa Akinmade, has emerged as the best overall candidate in the ICAN examination

Akinmade was presented with three awards for his uncommon feat by the ICAN president, Dr. Innocent Okwuosa, FCA.

The 2020/2021 first-class graduate of Accounting cleared all five papers in one sitting, scoring the overall average highest among all the candidates

Ojo, Lagos state - A first-class graduate of Accounting from Lagos State University (LASU), has brought smiles and pride to the institution as he emerged as the Overall Best Qualifying Candidate at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) May 2023 Diet Examination.

Akinmade was the cynosure of all eyes at the just concluded 72nd Induction Ceremony of the Institute after clearing all five (5) papers in one sitting, scoring the overall average highest among all the candidates that took the professional examinations.

This was disclosed via LASU's Facebook page on Tuesday, December 12.

Akinmade received three awards:

The ICAN Merit Prize for First Overall Professional Level

The Akintola Williams Deloitte and Touche Prize for Best Qualifying Candidate in a Diet

The Comfort Olujumoke Eyitayo Prize for Best Qualifying Male Candidate in a Diet

It was gathered that Akinmade graduated with First Class Honours with a CGPA of 4.76 in the 2020/2021 Academic Session.

LASU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mni, NPOM, congratulated Akinmade for his uncommon feat.

Olatunji-Bello noted that the University is proud of his remarkable academic excellence.

