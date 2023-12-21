The Vice-Chancellor of Mountain Top University, Ogun state, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, said 36 students graduated with first-class honours

Afolabi disclosed that 329 graduates will be conferred with the award of first degree at the University's fifth Convocation ceremony

He added that former Akwa-Ibom state governor, Emmanuel Udom, will deliver the convocation lecture

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ogun state - No fewer than 36 students of Mountain Top University, Ogun state, have graduated with a first-class degree.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, disclosed this while speaking at a press briefing on Monday, December 19, The Punch reported.

36 graduating students of MTU bag first class honours Photo Credit:@heyadams

Source: Twitter

Afolabi said the university’s fifth Convocation will hold on Thursday, December 21 with a total of 348 graduates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He added that the former Akwa-Ibom state governor, Emmanuel Udom, will deliver the convocation lecture, ‘Optimising your potential in a challenging future.’

Giving a breakdown, Afolabi said:

“It is my distinct honour to inform you that in this fifth Convocation ceremony of the University, we have a total of 348 graduates. 329 graduates will be conferred with the award of first degree, two for PhD, one for MPhil. degree, 15 for a Master’s degree and one for a postgraduate diploma with a total of 36 first-class students.”

“These numbers adequately reflect the university’s commitment to ensuring that only the best and brightest among the students graduate with the deserving degrees.”

84 Nile University students bag first-class degrees

The Vice Chancellor of the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, Prof. Dilli Dogo, said 84 out of the 1,251 graduated with first-class honours.

Dogo stated that 632 Post-Graduate students out of which 45 were awarded Doctor of Philosophy at the university’s 11th convocation on Wednesday, November 22.

288 graduating students of UNN bag first-class honours

No fewer than 288 graduating students have bagged first-class honours in various disciplines from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Prof Charles Igwe, Prof Igwe said 12,962 students graduated at the institution’s 51st convocation ceremony on Friday, November 24, in Nsukka Campus.

Igwe added that 11,444 of them will be awarded bachelor’s degrees.

“I cried when I scored 305 in UTME”: Says Nile University first class Graduate

21-year-old Jameswilliams Chiahukamnanya Gabriel demonstrated that there’s no need to settle for less when you can aim for the sky.

Jameswilliams graduated with a 4.95 CGPA to emerge as the Best Graduating Student in the Department of Economics.

The first-class graduate was also the overall Best Graduating Student (First Runner-Up) and Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

CU first-class graduate repeats dad’s academic feat 25 years after

A first-class graduate of Mass Communication from Crawford University, Ogun State, Eniola Oluwagunna, brought smiles to the faces of her parents as she repeated her father’s academic feat 25 years after he graduated.

Eniola graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 4.91 to emerge as the best graduating student with seven awards.

Source: Legit.ng