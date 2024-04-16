WAEC Releases 2024 Final Timetable For May/June SSCE

West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will commence on Tuesday, April 30 2024

This is according to the timetable released by the regional examination body via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter)

WAEC candidates will be on break from Monday, June 17, 2024, to Wednesday, June 19 due to a public holiday to observe Eid-al-Adha

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the timetable for the 2024 May/June SCCE examination in Nigeria.

The WAEC exams will commence on Tuesday, April 30 2024 with Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical) Planning Session and Home Management 3 (Practical) Planning Session.

WAEC releases timetable

This was contained in a document issued by WAEC via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @waecnigeria.

According to WAEC, candidates for the regional examination will sit for the English language on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

According to the timetable, English Language 2 (Essay), English Language 1 (Objective) and English Language 3 (Test of Orals) will all take place on the same day.

General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 2 (Essay) and General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 1 (Objective) will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Economics 2 (Essay) and Economics 1 (Objective) will take place on Tuesday, June 4, 2024

WAEC will be on break for Eid-al-Adha

There will be no examination from Monday, June 17, 2024, to Wednesday, June 19 due to a public holiday to observe Eid-al-Adha.

WAEC added that candidates with special needs (Blind, Deaf and Dumb) candidates with special needs should be allowed an extra time of one and half times the time allotted to other candidates.

WAEC releases results of first-ever CB exams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that WAEC said thirty per cent of candidates who sat the first-ever Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB- WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2024–First Series, obtained credits in five subjects, including English and Mathematics.

WAEC said the percentage of candidates in this category in WASSCE for private candidates, 2022 and 2023 – First Series, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, stood at 26.32 per cent and 23.99 per cent respectively.

