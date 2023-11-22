15-year-old Adaeze Chukwuzolem Onaro defeated eleven other finalists to clinch the N5 million scholarship

The student of Fountain Heights Secondary School is at liberty to pursue her studies in any African university of her choice

The other finalists were also compensated with an educational grant, laptops and other consolation prizes

Lagos state - 15-year-old Adaeze Chukwuzolem Onaro has emerged as the overall winner in the 2023 edition of the UBA Foundation National Essay Competition (NEC).

The student of Fountain Heights Secondary School, Surulere in Lagos, defeated eleven other finalists to clinch the N5 million scholarship, The Nation reported.

The young scholar, who is free to pursue her studies in any African university of her choice, celebrated the victory with a shout of “Yes!!! I won!! I did it!!!”

She also received a modern laptop and other prizes.

The second position went to Abdulhameed Khadijah Husna of Sweet Haven High School, Kano State, with a prize of a N3 million educational grant, a laptop, and additional prizes.

Meanwhile, Chukwuma-Okoh Naomi from Queens College, Yaba, Lagos, secured the third prize of an N2.5 million grant and a brand-new laptop.

The remaining nine finalists received brand-new laptops and consolation prizes.

