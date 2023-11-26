FCT, Abuja - Baze University is in the eye of the storm following the five-year ban on its Faculty of Law due to violations of the approved admission quota.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Council of Legal Education (CLE) took action after finding the university guilty of “flagrantly” contravening its admission quota of 50 students per session as approved by the council.

The CLE also said Baze University's excesses had led it to admit over 750 law students since 2017.

The private varsity founded by Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, was also accused of running a three-year LL.B programme (instead of dive years) for some UTME candidates without the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the CLE.

Amid the heated reactions generated by the CLE's action, Legit.ng highlights some prominent Nigerian politicians who graduated from Baze University. One thing they have in common? They all studied law.

Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi 2023 governorship election, is one of the alumni of Baze University.

The former Kogi West senator bagged an LLB, First Degree in Law from the varsity in 2021.

Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah

Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, the senator representing Anambra South and former governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), also studied law at Baze University.

Senator Ubah also in 2021 confirmed that he "officially bagged a degree in Law (LL.B, Second Class Hons) from the Faculty of Law at the Convocation ceremony of the Prestigious Baze University, Abuja."

Osita Chidoka

Osita Chidoka is a strong southeast politician from Anambra state. He is a former Corps Marshal Chief Executive of the Federal Road Safety Corps, and former minister of aviation.

He served under the PPD administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Chidoka also confirmed that he graduated with an LLB Second Class Upper from Baze University.

"Tough journey. Imagine moving from Federal Executive Council to classroom with under 20s. I wore black trousers and a white shirt daily. Made an effort to enter the class before the lecturers, submitted assignments as at due dates. "It was humbling, but it brought order to my life. After eight years of high-octane service, from FRSC to Aviation, Baze University was therapeutic," he posted on Facebook.

Rotimi Amaechi

The immediate past minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in 2022 graduated from the Baze University with a second-class upper degree in Law.

Amaechi said he was admitted to the Bachelor of Law degree programme at the private university while serving as a minister.

The former governor of Rivers state said he combined the rigours of academic studies and his official work to achieve the grade.

