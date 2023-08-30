The British Government has awarded 127 Nigerians the Chevening and Commonwealth UK scholarships to study master’s and PhD programmes in 2023

The British High Commissioner congratulated the beneficiaries and challenged them to aim for excellence and create positive change in Nigeria and the world

The Chevening Scholarship has offered 44 Nigerian students fully-funded scholarships from over 14,000 applications, while the Commonwealth Scholarship sends off 83 scholars from over 100 beneficiaries every year

The British Government has awarded 127 Nigerians the prestigious Chevening and Commonwealth UK scholarships to study a “wide range” of master’s degrees and PhD programmes in 2023.

The scholarships aim to support individuals who demonstrate intellectual ability, leadership potential, and a commitment to the development of their home country.

127 students were awarded from Nigeria. Photo credit: UGC

The British High Commissioner, Richard Montgomery, congratulated the beneficiaries at a pre-departure reception in Abuja.

He said:

“Seeing you all here is a great testimony to hard work, perseverance, and resilience through a highly competitive process. I challenge each of you to aim for excellence in your studies, to be great ambassadors for Nigeria in the UK, and to take advantage of every opportunity."

The Chevening Scholarship, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, has offered 44 Nigerian students fully-funded scholarships to pursue one-year master’s degrees in the UK.

The recipients were selected from a pool of over 14,000 applications in Nigeria and more than 62,000 applications across the globe.

Approximately 1,500 alumni have benefitted from the Chevening scholarship in Nigeria, ChannelsTV reports.

The Commonwealth Scholarship sends 83 scholars to study in the UK this year.

Every year, over 100 Nigerian students benefit from postgraduate and PhD degree scholarships.

The Commonwealth scheme has impacted over 2500 alumni in Nigeria since its inception.

