A teenage girl, Olasanmi Oyinkansola, scored 268 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The 15-year-old student of NAOWA College in Abuja has predicted she was going to score 280 in the JAMB-organised examination

Oyinkansola, who is currently writing the May/June WASSCE had 6 credits in the GCE exams while in SS 2

FCT, Abuja - A 15-year-old girl, Olasanmi Oyinkansola who promised her parents she would score 280 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) came just 12 marks from meeting her target score.

Legit.ng recalls that The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the 2024 UTME results on Tuesday, April 29.

Photo credit: Mrs Adebukola Olasanmi

Teenage girl scores 268 in 2024 UTME

Oyinkansola who is currently writing her West African Examinations Council (WAEC) SSCE examination scored 268 in her four subjects combination.

The mother of the intelligent girl, Mrs Adebukola Olasanmi, disclosed this to Legit.ng in an exclusive chat on Wednesday, April 30.

She earlier predicted she would score 72 in English Language, 67 in Economics, 83 in Geography and 58 in History

The teenager 2024 UTME result reads, English Language: 60, Economics: 73, Geography: 61 and History: 74 making up an aggregate score of 268.

This development did not completely come as a surprise to her mother because Oyinkansola had 6 credits in the GCE exams while in SS 2.

The teenager, who is a student of the NAOWA College in Abuja is among one of the 77,070 UTME candidates who scored 250.

How to check 2024 UTME result

After the release of the 2024 UTME results, below is a graph explanation of how candidates can check their UTME results on their phones and laptops.

JAMB addresses candidates who can’t access UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that addressed the issue experienced by some UTME candidates who can't access their results

The examination body said UTME candidates who can't access their results after making payment should visit any JAMB-approved CBT centre for assistance

The results of the 2024 UTME which began on Friday, 19th April ended on Monday, 29th April 2024 were released earlier today, April 29

