No fewer than 52 Nigerian teachers and pupils of China-Assisted Primary School were granted scholarships

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria gave the recipients the scholarships to commemorate the “October 1st Award China-Nigeria Friendship”

The 32 pupils and 20 teachers received the scholarships in recognition of their outstanding qualities

Nyanya, Abuja - The Chinese Embassy has awarded scholarships to 52 Nigerian teachers and pupils of the China-Assisted Primary School, Nyanya, Abuja.

The scholarships were granted to 32 pupils and 20 teachers in recognition of their outstanding qualities, NAN News reported.

Mrs Liang, the wife of the Chinese Ambassador said the initiative was to commemorate the “October 1st Award China-Nigeria Friendship”. It also marks the 52nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The ceremony aimed to underscore the strategic role of education as the foundation for progress and prosperity.

Liang urged the scholarship recipients to remain focused on their academic pursuits.

The Head Boy of the school, Godswill Ogwuche, thanked the Chinese Embassy for their unwavering support.’

Ogwuche highlighted the various contributions to create a conducive environment like the donation of schoolbags, stationery, sports equipment and air conditioners.

179 Nigerians leave for Russia on scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, said 179 Nigerians were awarded scholarships by the Russian government to pursue undergraduate degrees under the 2023/2024 Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA)

Prof. Mamman said their selection as scholars is part of a broader plan of deepening the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The professor of law added that brilliant Nigerians are supported to get the necessary knowledge, skills and competence that would be useful in Nigeria’s development agenda.

127 Nigerians receive 2023 UK Chevening scholarships

The British Government awarded 127 Nigerians the prestigious Chevening and Commonwealth UK scholarships to study a “wide range” of master’s degrees and PhD programmes in 2023.

The scholarships aim to support individuals who demonstrate intellectual ability, leadership potential, and a commitment to the development of their home country.

The British High Commissioner, Richard Montgomery, congratulated the beneficiaries at a pre-departure reception in Abuja.

