No fewer than 179 Nigerian students have been awarded scholarships by the Russian government

The beneficiaries are to pursue undergraduate degrees under the 2023/2024 Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA)

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman while speaking at a pre-departure briefing in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, said 179 Nigerians have been awarded scholarships by the Russian government to pursue undergraduate degrees under the 2023/2024 Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA)

As reported by the Guardian, Prof. Mamman said their selection as scholars is part of a broader plan of deepening the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

179 Nigerian students receive scholarships from Russian government Photo Credit: @DeeOneAyekooto

Source: Twitter

He stated this while speaking at a pre-departure briefing in Abuja.

The professor of law added that brilliant Nigerians are supported to get the necessary knowledge, skills and competence that would be useful in Nigeria’s development agenda.

The minister, who was represented by the Director of Tertiary Education in the Federal Ministry of Education, Hajia Rakiya Gambo Iliyasu, urged the scholars to be good ambassadors of the country, NAN reported.

“I therefore need to advise you not to see this as uncontrolled freedom to do things that would be a disgrace to you, your parents and the country. Nigeria is investing a lot in you and expect that the returns of the investment would manifest in your coming back to help move your nation forward.”

