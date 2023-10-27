The management of the Abia State University, Uturu, has maintained its stand over zero tolerance for anomalies

Uturu, Abia state - The management of the Abia State University, Uturu, has expelled 12 students over illegal possession of a firearm while four others were suspended for stealing, cultism and other sundry offences.

According to Vanguard, this was contained in a statement ratified by the University Senate.

The institution added that it has zero tolerance for anomalies.

“The 266th Regular Senate of Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) has ratified the decision of Management to expel Twelve (12) students and suspend four (4) others for one academic session, for various offences in breach of their matriculation oaths.

“Management had earlier considered and approved the recommendations of the Senate Security Committee after thorough investigations for the different cases involving stealing at gunpoint, cultism, illegal possession of firearms, de-marketing the University, examination malpractice and other offences against the affected students.

It further stated:

“Four other students are to be given letters of warning for their involvement in alleged cases of cultism but were victims of circumstance.”

