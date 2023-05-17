Ibrahim Badamasi University, Lapai in Niger State, has expelled 23 students of the institution over major offences

The institution's vice chancellor, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu, said the students were expelled for low academic performance and various misconducts

Meanwhile, Adamu also disclosed that 37 students would be graduating with first-class degrees at the institution's 4th combined Convocation ceremony

Lapai, Niger state - Twenty-three students from Ibrahim Badamasi University, Lapai in Niger state, have been expelled over low academic performance and various misconducts.

According to the institution's vice-chancellor, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu, 17 of the students were advised to withdraw over low academic performance, while seven others for various misconducts.

Ibrahim Badamasi University, Lapai, in Niger state, expel 23 students for low academic performance and other misconduct. Photo credit: Adamu Dakogi Muhammad/IBB University Lapai, Nigeria Friend

Source: Facebook

He said the institution has zero tolerance for all sorts of crimes, especially cultism, drug abuse and cybercrime.

Adamu declared that anybody caught would be rusticated from the university.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Punch reported that the vice-chancellor, who made these known while addressing newsmen in Minna, on Tuesday, May 16, said the institution will continue to uphold its high academic standards.

IBB university awards 37 first-class degrees at convocation

The vice-chancellor further stated that 37 students will be awarded first-class degrees at the university's 4th combined convocation scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 20.

His words:

“A total of 6,154 students will be graduating on Saturday out of which 37 will be graduating with first class, 954 graduates will be presented with second class upper certificates, while 3, 283 will get second class lower division.

“A total of 1,538 will be graduating with a 3rd class degree and 17 others with Pass.”

He explained that the graduating students in the combined convocation are the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 graduands adding that 5,719 of the students will be undergraduates while 435 are from the Post Graduate Diploma (PGD), Masters degrees Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

MAPOLY rusticates, expels 90 students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State, expelled 30 students and suspended 60 others.

The acting Rector of the institution, Dr Adeoye Odedeji, disclosed this at the matriculation ceremony of new intakes for the new academic year.

The students were expelled and rusticated based on the premises that they were culpable of examination malpractices.

Source: Legit.ng