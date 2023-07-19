Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) has expelled and rusticated 13 of its students over gross misconduct

The information officer of FUGUS, Umar Usman, said seven students were expelled while six others rusticated

Usman said the offences committed by the students contravened the provision in the Students’ Handbook

Gusau, Zamfara state - Thirteen students of the Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) in Zamfara State have been expelled and rusticated for various offences.

The information officer of the University, Umar Usman, made this known in a press release issued on Wednesday, July 19 in Gusau, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Federal University Gusau rusticates and expels 13 students. Photo Credit: Federal University Gusau website

Source: UGC

Usman explained that seven students were expelled and six rusticated for gross misconduct.

He disclosed that the decision to rusticate and expelled the student was taken on July 5, during the 82nd meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the statement, the affected students were from the departments of Educational Foundation, Business Administration, Microbiology, Economics, Science Education, Plant Science/Biotechnology, and Political Science.

The rusticated students received penalties ranging from one to two semesters.

“The expulsions and rustications were conveyed on 7th July 2023 by the University’s Acting Academic Secretary, Malam Mu’awiyya Bello, on behalf of the Registrar, Malam Yakubu Audu Anivbassa.”

“The students were punished for different offences/misconducts, including burglary and stealing, assault, circulation of unverified information via social media, and examination malpractice.”

“These offences have contravened the provisions of Section A, item (xxv), Page 62; Page 68, item (iv) on Regulations Governing the Conduct of Students; and Section L, Page 69 – 73, item (i – xxv) of the Students’ Handbook.”

Nigerian University expels 23 Students, Awards 37 First-Class Degrees at Convocation

Twenty-three students from Ibrahim Badamasi University, Lapai in Niger state, have been expelled over low academic performance and various misconducts.

According to the institution's vice-chancellor, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu, 17 of the students were advised to withdraw over low academic performance, while seven others for various misconducts.

MAPOLY rusticates, expels 90 students

Legit.ng also reported that the management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State, expelled 30 students and suspended 60 others.

The acting Rector of the institution, Dr Adeoye Odedeji, disclosed this at the matriculation ceremony of new intakes for the new academic year. The students were expelled and rusticated based on the premises that they were culpable of examination malpractices.

Source: Legit.ng