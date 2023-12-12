The Australian government has announced its intention to reduce migration intake by half in the next two years

This comes a few days after the Canadian government and the United Kingdom home office made new immigration changes

Over the years, Australia has been a choice destination for Nigerians looking to relocate for work or study

The Australian government has announced plans to reduce foreign migration intake by 50% within two years.

Australia Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil disclosed this at a media briefing on Monday, December 11, 2023.

According to O'Neil, the new policy is part of a 10-year immigration strategy to help fix the country's 'broken' immigration system.

He also added that immigration changes will solve the country's current housing and infrastructure pressures.

Australian immigration policy to change

BBC reports that Australia aims to slash the annual intake to 250,000 - roughly in line with pre-pandemic levels - by June 2025.

Also, under the new plan, there will be changes in visa rules for international students and low-skilled workers.

Visa priority will now be given to skilled workers.

The changes expected from Australian government

Among the new measures are tougher minimum English-language requirements for international students,

Also, there will be more scrutiny of those applying for a second visa - they must prove that further study would advance their academic aspirations or careers.

According to official data, some 650,000 international students are in Australia, with many on their second visa.

The visa pathways for migrants with "specialist" or "essential" skills - like highly-skilled tech workers or care workers - have also been improved to offer better prospects of permanent residency.

O'Neil also said that the new policies will attract more workers Australia needs and help reduce the risk of exploitation for those who live, work and study in the country.

