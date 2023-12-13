There is an exciting scholarship opportunity for Nigerians, who want to acquire a master's degree in Applied Cybersecurity

Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree Scholarship is offering a fully-funded scholarship for international students.

The scholarship programme covers the cost of participation in the programme, and travel and provides a living allowance

Europe - The Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree Scholarship is offering a great opportunity to Nigerians and other international students, who want to further their education in Applied Cybersecurity.

According to the Cybermacs website, the scholarship is awarded to exceptional students with a prestigious monthly scholarship of 1400 euros.

Successful students would have the lifetime opportunity to travel and study in three countries: Turkey, Germany, and North Macedonia for 2 years.

The Master's degree scholarships cover the cost of participation in the programme, and travel and provide a living allowance.

However, scholarship students are responsible for their transportation, accommodation, and subsistence costs.

Application timeline

The application commences on October 1, 2023

The deadline for application is January 15, 2024.

Eligibility Requirements

Previous higher education institution needs to be officially recognized.

Previous degree needs to meet requirements.

If an English language test result is required from you, your test scores will need to fulfil the minimum requirements and you will need to submit the test result as instructed before the given deadline.

Submit your online application and all compulsory application documents as instructed before the application deadline.

Previous higher institution and degree

Applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree awarded by a university or a higher education institution.

The scope of a relevant degree awarded by a higher education institution must be equivalent to a minimum of 180 ACTS credits or at least four years of full-time study. The degree must give eligibility for Master’s degree studies in the awarding country.

*Applicants in their final year of studies are eligible to apply provided that they will graduate by 17 August 2024.

A teaching assistant at the University of Iowa, Ugochukwu Madu, shared this scholarship information on her X page (formerly known as Twitter) @UgochukwuCFR

Canada invites Nigerians to apply for fully-funded scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of Toronto in Canada is inviting young Nigerians to apply for the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship.

The scholarship program is for international undergraduate applicants, who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement and creativity and are recognized as leaders within their school.

Austria invites Nigerians to apply for fully-funded scholarship

The Institute of Science and Technology Austria(ISTA) is offering Nigerians and other international students a lifetime opportunity to move and study in Europe in 2024.

According to ISTA, the 2024 call for PhD students is open for Bachelor's and Master's degree holders. ISTA welcomes students with different academic backgrounds who can bring their skills and experiences to the scientific setting.

Netherlands invites Nigerians for fully-funded scholarship

Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands opened its door to students from the African continent to pursue their Master’s degree for a fully-funded scholarship.

According to the institution, the scholarship is called the Africa Scholarship Programme (ASP). It is targeted at talented and motivated students to support capacity building in Africa.

Researcher lists 14 Australian universities with scholarships for Nigerians

Legit.ng also reported that a researcher and scholarships consultant, Dr Sylvie Watikum, gave hope to Nigerians who want to study abroad and on scholarship.

Watikum said there are 14 universities in Australia with no application fees for admissions. According to her, the universities will provide scholarships to international students in 2024.

