Amid fears after the UK announced new stricter visa rules for migrants, a lady has shed light on working steps to converting one's study visa to a work visa.

In a TikTok post, the lady, @ckawundee, the lady stated that she switched her UK study visa to a work visa in two days.

"The reason I said it all happened in two days was because I submitted my work visa application on Saturday night and received a visa offer on Sunday morning. Strange right ???," she wrote.

She highlighted 3 steps to convert study visa to work visa

Using her experience as a case study, the UK resident said she learnt from her first visa rejection. In her words:

"Step 1; People tend throw tantrums when I genuinely share how things worked out for good for me because I gave %, My study/work abroad journey got a whole lot better after my first visa rejection which taught me how to read and follow instructions as they are presented on the @ukgovofficial website."

Before her graduation, the lady said she made the necessary preparations and began applying for jobs and informed her potential employers that she would be finishing in the next four months.

For steps two and three, she opened up about how her honesty and preparations came in handy and paid off as she scaled through the job interview which turned out to be a better offer.

"My employer was more than excited for me to present to her a letter which showed I had competed my exams at Uni ( not graduated yet) and she was happy for me to start a- never been more excited," she revealed.

