Nigerian students can apply for GREAT Scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year, providing £10,000 toward tuition fees for various one-year taught postgraduate courses in the UK

The scholarships, jointly funded by the UK government's GREAT Britain Campaign and the British Council, involve many universities across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland

Eligible candidates must be Nigerian citizens, hold an undergraduate degree, meet English language requirements, etc

Students from Nigeria and 14 other countries have been invited to apply for GREAT Scholarships ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.

The scholarship offers Nigerian students and others the opportunity to have £10,000 towards their tuition fees for a wide range of one-year taught postgraduate courses.

Legit.ng gathers that each scholarship is jointly funded by the UK government’s GREAT Britain Campaign and the British Council with participating UK higher education institutions.

There are 210 scholarships offered by 71 universities across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

GREAT Scholarships: List of eligible countries

Bangladesh

China

Egypt

Ghana

Greece

Kenya

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Mexico

Nigeria

Pakistan

Thailand

Turkey

Vietnam

GREAT Scholarships: Universities available to Nigerians

For the 2024-25 academic year, Nigerian students can apply for the GREAT postgraduate scholarships at the following universities.

Interested students are advised to visit the pages of the listed universities to find out which courses scholarships are available for and information on how to apply.

City, University of London

Edge Hill University

Keele University

Nottingham Trent University

Oxford Brookes University

The Royal College of Art

Sheffield Hallam University

The University of Manchester

University College London

The University of Birmingham

The University of Bristol

The University of Derby

The University of East Anglia

The University of Glasgow

The University of Southampton

University of Warwick

The University of York

GREAT scholarship: What are the eligible criteria?

Be a citizen of Nigeria

Have an undergraduate degree

Meet the English language requirement of the UK HEI

Establish an engagement with the UK as a scholar, through personal and academic fulfilment

Be willing to attend a networking event of all UK based GREAT scholars

Be willing to maintain contact with the British Council and their HEI and act as an ambassador for the GREAT Scholarships

As an alumnus of the GREAT Scholarships, be willing occasionally to speak to potential candidates about their own experience of studying in the UK

GREAT scholarship: How to apply

Visit the pages of the listed universities

Apply for individual scholarships following the instructions given on each universities’ scholarship webpages

The deadline to apply for a GREAT Scholarship varies according to each institution. For details on individual institutions’ deadlines, please see the institution page.

Successful scholars will be informed by individual universities on the result of their applications.

Scholarship funding will be issued to successful scholars by individual universities after registration.

Austria invites Nigerians to apply scholarship

In a related development, the Institute of Science and Technology Austria(ISTA) is offering Nigerians and other international students a lifetime opportunity to move and study in Europe in 2024.

According to ISTA, the 2024 call for PhD students is open for Bachelor's and Master's degree holders.

The application deadline is January 8, 2024 .

