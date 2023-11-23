UK Govt Invites Nigerians to Apply for 210 Scholarship Openings in 17 British Universities
- Nigerian students can apply for GREAT Scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year, providing £10,000 toward tuition fees for various one-year taught postgraduate courses in the UK
- The scholarships, jointly funded by the UK government's GREAT Britain Campaign and the British Council, involve many universities across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland
- Eligible candidates must be Nigerian citizens, hold an undergraduate degree, meet English language requirements, etc
Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has over 8-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria
UK - Students from Nigeria and 14 other countries have been invited to apply for GREAT Scholarships ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.
The scholarship offers Nigerian students and others the opportunity to have £10,000 towards their tuition fees for a wide range of one-year taught postgraduate courses.
Legit.ng gathers that each scholarship is jointly funded by the UK government’s GREAT Britain Campaign and the British Council with participating UK higher education institutions.
There are 210 scholarships offered by 71 universities across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
GREAT Scholarships: List of eligible countries
- Bangladesh
- China
- Egypt
- Ghana
- Greece
- Kenya
- India
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Vietnam
GREAT Scholarships: Universities available to Nigerians
For the 2024-25 academic year, Nigerian students can apply for the GREAT postgraduate scholarships at the following universities.
Interested students are advised to visit the pages of the listed universities to find out which courses scholarships are available for and information on how to apply.
- City, University of London
- Edge Hill University
- Keele University
- Nottingham Trent University
- Oxford Brookes University
- The Royal College of Art
- Sheffield Hallam University
- The University of Manchester
- University College London
- The University of Birmingham
- The University of Bristol
- The University of Derby
- The University of East Anglia
- The University of Glasgow
- The University of Southampton
- University of Warwick
- The University of York
GREAT scholarship: What are the eligible criteria?
- Be a citizen of Nigeria
- Have an undergraduate degree
- Meet the English language requirement of the UK HEI
- Establish an engagement with the UK as a scholar, through personal and academic fulfilment
- Be willing to attend a networking event of all UK based GREAT scholars
- Be willing to maintain contact with the British Council and their HEI and act as an ambassador for the GREAT Scholarships
- As an alumnus of the GREAT Scholarships, be willing occasionally to speak to potential candidates about their own experience of studying in the UK
GREAT scholarship: How to apply
- Visit the pages of the listed universities
- Apply for individual scholarships following the instructions given on each universities’ scholarship webpages
- The deadline to apply for a GREAT Scholarship varies according to each institution. For details on individual institutions’ deadlines, please see the institution page.
- Successful scholars will be informed by individual universities on the result of their applications.
- Scholarship funding will be issued to successful scholars by individual universities after registration.
Austria invites Nigerians to apply scholarship
In a related development, the Institute of Science and Technology Austria(ISTA) is offering Nigerians and other international students a lifetime opportunity to move and study in Europe in 2024.
According to ISTA, the 2024 call for PhD students is open for Bachelor's and Master's degree holders.
The application deadline is January 8, 2024 .
Source: Legit.ng