Young Nigerians have the opportunity to live and study in Canada under a fully funded scholarship programme

The University of Toronto is offering the lifelong opportunity under the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship

The application process has commenced and qualified and interested applicants are advised to take advantage

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Canada - The University of Toronto in Canada is inviting young Nigerians to apply for the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship.

The scholarship program is for international undergraduate applicants, who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement and creativity and are recognized as leaders within their school.

University of Toronto, Canada offers international students fully-funded scholarship Photo Credit:@UofT

Source: Twitter

Eligibility status

According to the U of T website, those eligible for the scholarship must be:

1. An international student (i.e. a non-Canadian requiring a study permit);

2. Currently in your final year of secondary school or have graduated no earlier than June 2023 beginning your studies at the University of Toronto in September 2024 (students already attending post-secondary studies cannot be considered;

3. Students starting their studies in January 2024 at another post-secondary institution cannot be considered).

Application Process

The 2024 Competition opens in September 2023.

Application deadline: December 15, 2023

Receive a nomination from your school. High schools not already contacted/verified are asked to submit an application to participate in our program,

Apply to study at the University of Toronto to begin your studies in September 2024 and complete your application for admission by the appropriate deadlines.

Once we’ve received a nomination and you’ve applied to the university, you can complete the online Lester B. Pearson Scholarship application. You will receive a private link to the scholarship application when you are successfully nominated by your school.

A global mobility and migration expert, @Cherrychristie2, shared this scholarship information on her X page (formerly known as Twitter)

Austria invites Nigerians to apply for fully-funded scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Institute of Science and Technology Austria(ISTA) is offering Nigerians and other international students a lifetime opportunity to move and study in Europe in 2024.

According to ISTA, the 2024 call for PhD students is open for Bachelor's and Master's degree holders.

ISTA welcomes students with different academic backgrounds who can bring their skills and experiences to the scientific setting.

Netherlands invites Nigerians for fully-funded scholarship

Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands has opened its door to students from the African continent to pursue their Master’s degree for a fully-funded scholarship.

According to the institution, the scholarship is called the Africa Scholarship Programme (ASP). It is targeted at talented and motivated students to support capacity building in Africa.

Researcher lists 14 Australian universities with scholarships for Nigerians

Legit.ng also reported that a researcher and scholarships consultant, Dr Sylvie Watikum, gave hope to Nigerians who want to study abroad and on scholarship.

Watikum said there are 14 universities in Australia with no application fees for admissions. According to her, the universities will provide scholarships to international students in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng