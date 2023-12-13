The Kenyan government has waived visas for all citizens of every country in the world

The country's president, William Ruto, disclosed this during a conference in DR Congo

He said his government developed a digital platform to make it easier for people to enter the country without applying for visas

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Kenyan President William Ruto has said visitors worldwide will no longer require a visa to visit the country starting January 2024.

The president said his government developed a digital platform to ensure all visitors receive an electronic travel authorization in advance instead of applying for visas.

Kenyan President, William Ruto announces visa-free entry for everyone Credit: Jake Wyman

Source: Getty Images

Ruto campaigns for visa-free policy among African countries

Ruto said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya."

The president has consistently campaigned for free visa travel within the African continent.

At a conference in DR Congo in October 2023, he revealed that people from African countries would no longer need a visa to visit Kenya by the end of 2023.

Reuters reports that tourism plays a critical role in the country's economy, offering beach holidays along its Indian Ocean coastal areas and wildlife safaris.

"Kenya has a simple message to humanity: Welcome Home!" Ruto said.

Ghana grants limited visa-free entry to visitors

Kenya's move comes after the Ghanaian government declared visa-on-arrival for visitors between December 1, 2023, and January 15, 2024, a Legit.ng report said.

Ghana set a policy of 46 days for Christmas visitors and tourists to the West African country.

The country has set a policy of 46 days for Christmas visitors and tourists to the West African country.

According to reports, the move is part of Ghana's 10-year Beyond The Return campaign, meant to encourage Africans in the diaspora to explore and reconnect with Ghana.

The policy also aligns with a larger objective of positioning Ghana as a prime destination for Africans outside Africa.

Ghana asks immigration officers to stop requesting visas from visitors

A statement from the Transport Ministry stressed the importance of updating systems to show the new arrangement and asked those responsible for checking in passengers travelling to the West African country to refrain from insisting on an entry visa before boarding.

Reports say that the country's Foreign Affairs Minister, Ayorkor Botchwey, recently hinted at Ghana's consideration of allowing all Africans and people of African origin in the diaspora to enter the country visa-free.

African countries with visa-free policies

Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia, and Benin are currently the only African nations offering visa-free entry for all African citizens.

Ghana's latest move to implement visa-free entry for Africa aligns with its broader efforts to deepen connections with the diaspora and position it as a friendly and accessible hub.

Experts say the move reflects a strategic effort to boost tourism, enhance cultural exchange, and celebrate African heritage.

From Rwanda to Djibouti, 5 visa-free countries Nigerians can visit without stress in 2023

Legit.ng reported that the index is updated quarterly and reflects the changes in visa policies and travel restrictions around the world.

Singapore has overtaken Japan to claim the top spot in the global ranking, with its passport allowing visa-free access to 192 destinations.

Germany, Italy, and Spain share the second place with a score of 190, while Japan, Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden are in the third place with a score of 189.

Source: Legit.ng