A Nigerian man said those wishing to get a job in Canada can apply through the right agents, even when still in Nigeria

According to the man, it is possible to get a job that has the benefit of visa sponsorship if prospective immigrants follow the right channels and have the skills

He shared a link to the website of the province of Nova Scotia, Canada, with a list of licenced agents and recruiters who help immigrants get jobs

A Nigerian man shared vital information on how to get a job in Canada and also how to relocate.

According to the man, people who wish to relocate and work in Canada can apply for jobs online even while still in Nigeria.

The man said there are licensed recruiters to help immigrants get jobs in Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/@noieltstocanada.

He made it clear that there are licenced job and recruitment agents who can legally help one get a job in Canada.

Jobs with visa sponsorship in Canada

He noted that such jobs, when secured, also come with a visa sponsorship opportunity such that the Canadian employer pays for the immigrant's visa.

In the post made on the TikTok handle of @noieltstocanada, the man provided a link to the website of the Province of Nova Scotia.

Licensed job recruiters in Canada

The website has a list of licensed job recruitment agents who could help applicants get jobs in Nova Scotia, Canada.

He captioned the post:

"Novascotia has a government website with links of recruiters licensed to help foreign workers try to find a job in Nova Scotia or help employers find foreign workers for employment in Nova Scotia. You need to have the right skill level, certification and language requirements."

Can your employer sponsor you to come to Canada?

Legit.ng checked the website and found that the recruitment process is highly regulated as recruiters are all tagged to a licence with expiry dates so that applicants would know how to engage with them.

According to the website:

"Foreign worker recruiters are individuals who help foreign workers try to find a job in Nova Scotia or help employers find foreign workers for employment in Nova Scotia."

Accordingly, a statement on one of the licences warns that applicants are not to pay money for this service. It reads:

"It is illegal under the Labour Standards Code for any person to, directly or indirectly, charge or collect a fee from an individual for finding, or trying to find, employment for the individual or for providing the individual with information about any employer seeking employees for employment in Nova Scotia."

As noted by the man, applicants would need to get a job that offers visa sponsorship, and the recruiters listed on the website help foreigners find jobs.

Agent dupes man of N15 million

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man paid N15 million for a Canadian visa, but the agent in charge disappeared with the money.

The man sold his two cars and a parcel of land he inherited from his father to raise the money to travel to Canada.

But his dreams were dashed because the person doing the visa for him disappeared without a trace.

