Isolo, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has prophesied that there will be notable protests by tertiary institution students across the nation due to an imminent hike in tuition fees.

According to Primate Ayodele, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will begin to make new demands.

"ASUU will make new demand": Primate Ayodele

The man of God said the administration of Bola Tinubu needs to address this quickly.

He said in a clip published across his social media pages on Sunday, August 13:

“Students will protest because of school fees and their condition, and ASUU will present some new welfare package (sic), which will not go well with the government.”

