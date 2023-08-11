The recent move by the federal government in the education sector has fuelled debates in the polity

Reacting, ASUU has faulted the federal government under President Bola Tinubu over the dissolution of governing councils in Nigerian universities

The academic board described the move by Tinubu's FG as extremely unpleasant and urged the FG to reconsider its decision

Benue State, Makurdi - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reacted to the federal government’s decision to dissolve the governing boards in universities across Nigeria.

ASUU reacts as Tinubu's government dissolves the governing councils of federal universities. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

ASUU faults FG's dissolution of Nigerian universities’ governing councils

Daily Trust reported that on Thursday, August 10, ASUU decried the move and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led government to reverse the decision that they described as an obnoxious one.

The union noted that it is "extremely unpleasant" for the FG to dissolve the councils without completing their tenures of office and without "due recourse to the university laws".

ASUU reveals how FG's move will affect Nigerian universities

The national vice chairman of ASUU, Comrade Christopher Piwuna, of the University of Jos, spoke at the Joseph Sarwuaan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM), formerly called the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), in Benue State and noted that the move is a disservice to Nigerian universities, The Sun Newspaper reported.

