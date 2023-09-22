FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved the implementation of 35% and 23% of salary increments for staff of all federal tertiary institutions in the country.

An emerging report indicates that the federal government (FG) will pay the arrears of these higher institutions workers from January 1st, 2023.

Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu reportedly makes key approval

The All Progressives Congress (APC), United Kingdom (UK) chapter shared this update on Friday, September 22, via its verified X (Twitter) handle. The 'news' had been trending on the social media platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The circular, sighted by Legit.ng, emerged from the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation.

As of the time of filing this report, the presidency has not released any official statement regarding the purported salary increment.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng