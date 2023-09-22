Ethnic leaders have backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his various appointments since he assumed administrative duties

This was a response to criticism that President Tinubu has 'Yorubanise' his appointments and limited them to people of his ethnic group

These ethnic leaders under the aegis of The Native said President Tinubu's appointments are based on competence, capacity and experience

FCT, Abuja - The appointments made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to implement his renewed hope agenda have been backed by ethnic leaders from 371 ethnic groups under the aegis of The Natives.

This is on the heels of the numerous criticisms from some pro-democracy groups that President Tinubu has been biasing with his appointments by selecting persons from his ethnic group to head top-tier governmental organisations.

The ethnic leaders said President Bola Tinubu's appointments are based on experience and competence. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Tinubu was particularly criticised for appointing Olayemi Cardoso as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Zacchaeus Adedeji as the acting Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

These positions have been regarded as a critical driver of Nigeria's economy and sustainability.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Natives, Hon Smart Edwards, said he was pleased with the appointments and achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Edwards said:

"There is no such thing as Yorubanization, it is not like anything in the past, it’s a government of competence, excellence and balance. No one tribe, region or religion can truly fill over 6000 vacant appointments, all that is needed in this era is hope, renewed hope."

Tinubu appoints based on competence

He described the appointments made by President Tinubu as ones done out of competence and not sentiments.

Edwards pointed out the appointment of Nyesom Wike as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory as a perfect example that Tinubu's selection is based on competence.

He said:

"Can you fathom a young girl as Minster of Youth, a known endsars promoter in the same plane with President Tinubu as Minister of Digital Economy or better still Former Governor Wike in Charge of the FCT.

"We are encouraged that Southern Kaduna oversees our Defense and a Fulani man is in charge of our National Security, we can see the importance of new ways."

Tinubu approved salary increment for federal tertiary institutions staff

Meanwhile, through the National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission (NSIWC), the federal government has approved payment of a newly-approved percentage increment in salaries.

The salary rise is for academic and non-academic staff of all its tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

This is because the percentage increment for junior staff of tertiary institutions was raised from 23.5 per cent, reviewed last year, to 25 per cent.

