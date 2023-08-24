Kano state government has announced the release of N700m for the payment of 7000 BUK students' fees

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf made the announcement after the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, August 23

Yusuf said Kano state made the payment as part of its efforts to cushion the effects of current economic reality

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state, has approved the sum of N700 million for the payment of school fees for 7,000 students of the Bayero University Kano (BUK).

Governor Yusuf said the decision was made during the Kano State Executive Council.

Kano Governor Abba Yusuf pays BUK students' school fees

Source: Facebook

Governor Yusuf approves N700m for BUK students’ school fees

He disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle @Kyusufabba on Wednesday, August 23.

Yusuf said the decision to pay the schools for the 7,000 BUK students is part of his administration's efforts to cushion the biting effects of current economic reality

“As part of our efforts to cushion the biting effects of our current economic reality; The Kano State Executive Council under my leadership has today, approved the release of the sum of Seven Hundred Million Naira to settle tuition fees for 7000 students of Bayero University Kano (BUK).

“Further details of the initiative will be made available in due course.”

BUK students to pay up to 220k as tuition fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bayero University, Kano, has announced a new school fee increment in a special bulletin.

According to the increment, nursing students would pay (N220,500 (fresh) and N197,500 (returning), and those of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences (MBBS) and Dentistry will pay N170,000 (new) and N160,000 (returning).

All students of education courses will pay between N137,500 and N138,500 for fresh students while returning students will pay between N132,500 and N138,500 depending on their course.

BUK rolls out palliative for staff, students

The management of Bayero University Kano (BUK) has rolled out palliatives for the staff and students of the institution following the removal of subsidy on petroleum products by the Nigerian government.

According to the management of BUK, this project would help staff and students cushion the effect of Nigeria's high cost of living.

