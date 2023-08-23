President Tinubu is expecting Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to sell at N250 per liter and wants Nigerians to prepare

Currently, Nigerians are paying between N580 to N640 per litre for Premium Motor Spirits (PMS), popularly known as PMD

The federal government is encouraging Nigerians to convert their petrol-powered vehicles to gas-powered vehicles

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu estimates the cost of refilling Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) at N250 per litre.

Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television.

FG wants Nigerians to shift from petrol to gas Photo credit: NGM

Source: UGC

He also revealed that the president is keen on making the CNG initiative work and has given it a priority.

Ngelale noted that the policy, chaired by Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff, will roll out 11,500 new CNG fuel vehicles in the near term, focusing on mass transit systems across all federation states.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

“The CNG initiative is a very important one to the president. This is because energy cost and Nigerians are hurting from rising food costs and inflation,

This is why the president implemented this initiative targeting the transportation modes affecting most of our masses.

He also noted that the government plans to sustain the supply and demand of CNG to crash fuel prices in the country.

“You should expect to pay roughly N250 per litre on average for CNG, which would drastically reduce the cost of PMS-fueled buses, which typically cost about N620 per litre."

Ngelale also said through the initiative, the FG would also be rolling out 55,000 new CNG conversion kits for existing PMS vehicles to be accelerate the conversion process transition from PMS to CNG.

Relief as FG authorises 9,000 filling stations for cheaper, alternative fuel

Meanwhile, in another development, Legit.ng revealed that the Nigerian government has authorised over 9,000 fuel stations to begin dispensing autogas across the country

The Nigerian government disclosed in a communique issued by the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting the provision of a technical workforce and facility for developing and promoting autogas as a transport fuel in Nigeria.

The communique said some fillings stations in Nigeria had been designated as fit-for-purpose stations for autogas.

Source: Legit.ng