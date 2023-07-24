Staff and students of Bayero University Kano will receive palliative as part of the measures to cushion the effect of the high cost of living occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal

The management of the institution made this disclosure during the BUK's 56th congregation meeting on Saturday, July 22

Interestingly, the university has not stated a specific amount it intends to spend on the palliative project

The management of Bayero University Kano (BUK) has rolled out palliatives for the staff and students of the institution.

According to the management of BUK, this project would help staff and students cushion the effect of Nigeria's high cost of living.

High cost of living: BUK University rolls out palliative for staff, students

Since the removal of subsidy on petroleum products by the Nigerian government, prices of goods and services have skyrocketed, with many Nigerians expressing frustration.

The university’s vice-chancellor, Sagir Abbas, a professor, during the institution’s 56th congregation meeting on Saturday, July 22, announced the palliative measures.

BUK's spokesperson, Lamara Garba, confirmed the development to Premium Times on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Garba, however, said the university does not have a specific amount it intends to spend on the project.

Palliatives

The vice-chancellor noted further that some “millions of naira” have been allocated to the university cooperatives committee to purchase foodstuff and distribute to staff in a non-interest format payable in six months, PR Nigeria report added.

